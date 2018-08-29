TARGET

New report reveals why it's so hard to buy just one thing at Target

A new report reveals why some people have trouble buying just one thing when shopping at Target.

NEW YORK (KGO) --
Some call it the "Target Effect", but experts say there are concrete reasons why Target, Walmart and other chain stores drive people to spend more.

A marketing professor at at New York University's Stern School of Business tells Refinery 29 that because big box stores have so many products to offer, they can place items strategically to trick your brain into making cross-category associations.

For example, by putting Band-Aids next to fishing hooks, you might think you'll need bandages if you get hurt while fishing.

A psychologist also tells Refinery 29 that Target's happy design style makes shoppers feel good while spending money.
