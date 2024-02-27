Arson suspected in Vallejo Target fire, officials say; damage expected to be more than $1M

The Target store in Vallejo remains closed as arson investigators work to recover surveillance video and search for a suspect following store fire.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Target store in Vallejo remains closed as arson investigators work to recover surveillance video and search for a suspect.

It's now set to reopen on Sunday after someone set a fire inside the store over the weekend.

A Vallejo Fire Department Dispatcher radioed "It was paper towels that were lit on fire, and an employee was trying to put it out with a fire extinguisher."

The paper towel aisle at this Target store went up in flames just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A teenager shot video on his cellphone inside the crowded Vallejo Target store.

"I was in the toothpaste aisle, and I saw flames from the paper towel aisle, and a paper flying and I called my mom and we evacuated," said Anthony Alfonso.

Smoke was visible from outside the store on Admiral Callaghan Lane when six fire engines arrived.

Vallejo Fire released a statement saying "A quick and organized response by Target employees can be credited with preventing injuries to store patrons."

They are treating the fire as arson.

There was one person treated for minor smoke inhalation by ambulance crews.

Fire dispatch got numerous 911 calls as the store alarm tripped and sprinklers turned on.

"Can you believe that someone tried to set the place on fire? And I was like well, it's Vallejo," said customer Crystal Insel.

This mom was there on Saturday during the fire and returned Monday shocked that the store was still closed as fire cleaning crews lined up out front and put up fencing across the front doors.

Meanwhile police and arson investigators are gathering surveillance video as they search for the suspect who set the fire.

"It's scary and it's upsetting that something like this would happen, but I'm not shocked," Insel said.

Target issued a statement writing:

"We are grateful that no one was injured. The store will be closed temporarily during repairs and restocking."

Toxic smoke from burning plastic may have ruined a lot of merchandise from clothing to food products.

The Solano County Health Department will determine what food needs to be removed and thrown out.

Damage to merchandise and the structure is expected to be more than $1 million dollars.

According to the Target website, the location will be back open on Sunday, March 3.

