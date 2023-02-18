Silicon Valley Auto Show is back this weekend: Here's what car enthusiasts can expect

The event offers a look at the past, present and cars of the future.

Car enthusiasts - rejoice! The Silicon Valley Auto Show is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic and runs through the weekend.

The brand new lineup of vehicles on display live for the first time at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

All-types of powertrains from gas, hybrid and even all new non-gasoline engines. From full electric to cars powered by a hydrogen fuel cell instead of a gasoline motor.

The event offers a look at the past, present and cars of the future.

As California aims to move on from gas vehicles to meet climate goals, you can consider a way to learn about what's to come by getting a hands on experience.

Guests can even test drive new EVs for the first time ever at the show.

"Its great for people to be able to come and do something that's in person," Kelly Blue Blue Exec. Editor Brian Moody said.

"Things like cars don't always look or appear the same in online photos, or that kind of thing. In the real world, you can see how you can interact with it and what it looks like in the metal right here in front of you."

According to its website, the dates of the events are as follows:

Friday, February 17, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Address:

Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, CA 95054 (Next to Levi's Stadium)

