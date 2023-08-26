'Live Out Proud': Silicon Valley Pride Parade and Festival returns to San Jose

Silicon Valley Pride Festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday evening and goes through 11 p.m. A parade kicks things off Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Silicon Valley Pride Week will wrap up with the Silicon Valley Pride Parade and festival Saturday and Sunday.

San Jose's Plaza de Cesar Chavez was somewhat empty Friday morning, but pretty soon Silicon Valley Pride is going to make it look vibrant and festive.

"We're very excited. Our theme this year is 'Live Out Proud,'" said Saldy Suriben, who leads Silicon Valley Pride's marketing efforts, "Basically, it means live your authentic self."

Silicon Valley Pride Festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday evening and goes through 11 p.m. A parade kicks things off Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with the festival continuing from noon to 6 p.m.

Robin S., the singer behind the classic hit "Show Me Love," is a headliner along with a list of other performers.

Though representation is what's top of mind and a priority for this weekend's events, San Jose business leaders say it's also going to have a big impact on the local economy.

"Events like Pride, all the concerts that we have coming up, are just adding to the vibrancy in downtown enormously," said Alex Stettinski, CEO of the SJ Downtown Association, "Downtown literally is on fire right now."

Downtown has seen several big events provide boosts to local businesses, including Summer Jazz Fest a couple of weekends ago and a series of block parties earlier this year.

Local Business Foxtail Fermentation Project made almost an entire month's rent in one day at one of those block parties.

They're hoping that Silicon Valley Pride will lead to another wave of success.

"It's just exciting," said co-owner Wendy Bravo, "I think that it's going to be a really good overflow weekend for sure, we definitely have to be prepared which is going to be beautiful, because it just means like people out having a great time."

And a good time is just what Silicon Valley Pride organizers hope both businesses and families will have.

"We can't wait to come celebrate with you," Suriben said, "Being our authentic self and living out proud."

