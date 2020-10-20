Travel

Here's how Lake Tahoe ski resorts will be different this year amid COVID-19

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- As we near the winter months, you're sure to see people flock to the Lake Tahoe area for the snow and the slopes. You can expect some changes in Tahoe this ski season, but mostly indoors.

RELATED: Tahoe area ski resorts plan to reopen with new COVID-19 restrictions; masks will be required

Because of the ongoing pandemic, there will likely be capacity limits and some resorts may be using a reservation system for tables in lodges.

On the slopes, you probably won't notice too many changes.
Skiing and snowboarding are already pretty safe because most people already wear goggles, masks and gloves.

Outdoor activities also have a lower rate of spread, so most aspects of snow sports will continue as usual.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellake tahoecoronavirus californiacoronavirussnowskiingcoronavirus pandemicski resortsoutdoor adventurescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: SF moves to least restrictive tier
Our America: Living While Black
5 counties change colors on CA reopening map
CA issues reopening guidelines for theme parks, outdoor stadiums
Bay Area voter turnout is already staggering
North Bay Glass Fire 100% contained, CAL FIRE says
Memorial service held for SF firefighter at Oracle Park
Show More
New Marvel movie reportedly filming in San Francisco
Justice Dept. to file antitrust case against Google, sources say
Watchman could have saved lives in Conception boat fire
MAP: PG&E outages expected to impact thousands in Bay Area
Melania Trump cancels campaign appearance, says she's not feeling well
More TOP STORIES News