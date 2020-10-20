Here's how Lake Tahoe ski resorts will be different this year amid COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- As we near the winter months, you're sure to see people flock to the Lake Tahoe area for the snow and the slopes. You can expect some changes in Tahoe this ski season, but mostly indoors.Because of the ongoing pandemic, there will likely be capacity limits and some resorts may be using a reservation system for tables in lodges.On the slopes, you probably won't notice too many changes.Skiing and snowboarding are already pretty safe because most people already wear goggles, masks and gloves.Outdoor activities also have a lower rate of spread, so most aspects of snow sports will continue as usual.