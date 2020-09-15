Coronavirus California

Pittsburg bar owner charged with violating Contra Costa County orders by continuing to serve alcohol indoors

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- A 52-year-old woman was charged Monday for violating Contra Costa County COVID-19 orders by keeping her Pittsburg bar open with patrons inside drinking alcohol earlier this summer, county prosecutors said.

RELATED: Ohio college house party-goers cited over COVID-19 concerns

Kimberly Beatrice Dixon, a Pittsburg resident, is charged with violating the health order as well as operating her bar, Skorz Sports Bar at 3742 Railroad Ave., with a suspended alcohol license, according to the district attorney's office.

Prosecutors said Skorz was open on June 11 with people inside even though bars are not currently allowed to be open to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control also earlier this year suspended Dixon's license for alleged failure to pay taxes.

A Skorz bartender also was charged with the unlicensed sale of alcohol, a misdemeanor. Dixon could not immediately be reached for comment on the case.

RELATED: South Bay church holds indoor services as COVID-19 fines reach $100K, criminal charge possible

"Our office has received hundreds of complaints from the public reporting non-essential businesses operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses are putting the public's health in jeopardy by violating the health officer orders," District Attorney Diana Becton said in a news release.

Anyone with information about possible COVID-19 order violations can report the information via email at DA-ReportFraud@contracostada.org.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspittsburgbarcoronavirus californiacontra costa countycoronavirushealth code violationscoronavirus pandemicdrinkingcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Coronavirus updates: Morel businesses allowed to resume in Contra Costa Co.
SF reopens indoor gyms, salons, personal services
SF salons, gyms gear up to reopen indoors Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA wakes up to some of the worst air quality in the world
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Pres. Trump visits CA for briefing on wildfires
SF reopens indoor gyms, salons, personal services
Building a Better Bay Area: Race and Social Justice
LIVE: Bay Area skies shrouded in wildfire smoke
Show More
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
What happens when we run out of names for 2020 hurricanes?
Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
Longtime San Francisco benefactor Ann Getty dies at 79
Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage pay to $17
More TOP STORIES News