Pittsburg bar owner charged with violating Contra Costa County orders by continuing to serve alcohol indoors

RELATED: Ohio college house party-goers cited over COVID-19 concerns
Kimberly Beatrice Dixon, a Pittsburg resident, is charged with violating the health order as well as operating her bar, Skorz Sports Bar at 3742 Railroad Ave., with a suspended alcohol license, according to the district attorney's office.
Prosecutors said Skorz was open on June 11 with people inside even though bars are not currently allowed to be open to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control also earlier this year suspended Dixon's license for alleged failure to pay taxes.
A Skorz bartender also was charged with the unlicensed sale of alcohol, a misdemeanor. Dixon could not immediately be reached for comment on the case.
RELATED: South Bay church holds indoor services as COVID-19 fines reach $100K, criminal charge possible
"Our office has received hundreds of complaints from the public reporting non-essential businesses operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses are putting the public's health in jeopardy by violating the health officer orders," District Attorney Diana Becton said in a news release.
Anyone with information about possible COVID-19 order violations can report the information via email at DA-ReportFraud@contracostada.org.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic