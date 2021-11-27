building a better bay area

'Been a tough year': Small Business Saturday gives boost to Bay Area retail economy

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Small Business Saturday gives boost to Bay Area retail economy

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Small businesses in the Bay Area are hoping for a merry and bright holiday shopping season, after a difficult struggle with the pandemic. On this small business Saturday, store owners are hoping the community will come through and support them.

Lindsay Greco wanted a unique holiday gift and decided to make a detour away from the mall towards Sustainable Exchange in downtown Novato.

"We're trying to get some early Christmas shopping done, and support our local local businesses," said Greco.

And that's the point of small business Saturday.

RELATED: Small businesses in San Francisco ready for big holiday season

"It's been a tough year, tested what we thought we knew about running a store," said Sustainable Exchange owner Dan Maher.

Maher says this year, it's more important than ever to support small business owners, the pandemic was crushing but businesses is bouncing back with shoppers looking for one of a kind gifts.

"In our store, specifically, we try to source everything within 20 miles, most of what you see is a local product," Maher added.

Between managing supply chain issues and competing for workers, small businesses are trying to make up for lost revenue.

RELATED: Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

Jeannie Jarnot did some marketing on social media to attract shoppers to her store, Beauty Heroes.

"The last year and a half has been challenging, traffic was slow. Coming in this morning there was a line out the door, encouraging," said Jarnot.

Small retailers hope shoppers will consider them over big box retailers.

American Express estimates spending locally keeps an average of 67 cents on the dollar in that business's community.

RELATED: Reimagining small business, micro-retail centers could provide post-pandemic blueprint

"I just want to spend money in the community, supporting local businesses, especially after the pandemic," said shopper Vicky Jones.

"The families and the individuals that are in these businesses need our help, it's been a tough year and a half," said Greco.

Holiday shopping season is here, small retailers hope it will be merry, bright and profitable.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnovatoshop localbuilding a better bay areasmall businesseconomycoronavirusshoppingblack friday
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
COVID cases 'doubling per week' after holidays, doctors say
Robots filling in staffing shortages at hotels, no tips expected
Sunnyvale turning leftovers into eco-friendly products
Some Bay Area families wait 7+ hours for PCR COVID testing
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: Hundreds of SF essential workers in quarantine
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
Bay Area restaurant closing until spring to due omicron surge
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
Robots filling in staffing shortages at hotels, no tips expected
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Show More
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Dog snow day: One pup shows how it's done in Sierra snowstorm
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
More TOP STORIES News