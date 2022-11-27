'We're still here': San Rafael merchants go big for Small Business Saturday

Several cities in the North Bay made a big pitch for Small Business Saturday, a day to shop local for the holidays and support local businesses.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Several cities in the North Bay were making a big pitch for Small Business Saturday, a day to shop local for the holidays and support local businesses. One community even made it snow.

A winter wonderland was brought to life on San Rafael's Fourth Street, with a little help from a snow-making machine.

Two blocks of downtown were closed to cars on Small Business Saturday for a chance to hang some tinsel and invite shoppers to explore and spend some cash.

"The opportunity to support people who are creating art locally and help feed the local economy -- I think is a great idea," said shopper Nova Antaramian.

For lease signs on Fourth Street reflect the struggle many business owners have faced but many say they're staging a comeback.

"COVID was a big impact on Fourth Street and small business owners across the Bay Area," said Bishlam Bullock.

Bullock, from San Rafael's Business Improvement District, said this year more than ever, they needed to go big to give a boost to local businesses often bypassed by shoppers.

"My wife and I and others who work in the business community really wanted to reinvigorate things and remind people small business is what drives the economy. We're still here we want to thrive," Bullock added.

In Novato, Mary Price was ready for her customers at Village Child.

"Most stores down here do a great job sourcing local goods, small batch goods.. stuff you won't find on amazon or big box stores," said Price.

Signs on Grant Avenue urge folks to shop local. Novato Mayor Eric Lucan says your dollars can go a long way.

"All these businesses up and down Grant support our local sports teams, they donate to our schools they're a part of our community, these are the businesses we want to be shopping at this holiday season," said Lucan.

