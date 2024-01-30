Fire crews respond to small plane crash near airport in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa Fire officials are responding to a small plane crash Tuesday near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord.

The plane is reportedly in the road near the intersection of Concord Ave. and Diamond Blvd.

The Pleasant Hill Police Dept. says that Concord Ave. between Contra Costa Blvd. and Meridian Park Blvd. in Concord is currently closed. Please use alternative routes.

There's no further information at this time.

Fire crews respond to a small plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. KGO-TV

This is a developing news story. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.