3rd body found near Half Moon Bay plane crash site that killed 4, officials say

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a second body was recovered Wednesday after a plane crash that killed four people off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a second body was recovered Wednesday after a plane crash that killed four people off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a second body was recovered Wednesday after a plane crash that killed four people off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a second body was recovered Wednesday after a plane crash that killed four people off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday that a third body was recovered near the site of the plane crash that killed four people off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

The body was found in the water by a harbormaster just before 11 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said. The third victim has not been identified and no details on the gender were given at this time.

Last week, the coroner's office identified a second body that was found. She was identified as 26-year-old Cassidy Rae Petit of Oakland.

RELATED: Couple killed in plane crash near Half Moon Bay was 2 weeks away from wedding day, obituary says

An obituary published online says Petit, and her fiancé, 27-year-old Lochie Ferrier, died on Jan. 14 when their plane crashed.

Petit and Ferrier were just two weeks away from their wedding in Hawaii.

Isaac Zimmern, 27, and his partner Emma Pearl Willmer-Shiles were the other couple on board at the time.

RELATED: Coroner ID's woman whose body was found near site of Half Moon Bay coast plane crash

Willmer-Shiles was the first victim identified on Jan. 15 after being recovered near the site of the crash.

According to federal investigators, the small airplane that crashed was a home-built plane.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live