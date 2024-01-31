LIVE: NTSB gives update after 1 killed in small plane crash at intersection near Concord airport

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are giving an update after one person died in a small plane crash Tuesday in an intersection near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord.

The NTSB and FAA are currently still investigating the crash.

The Van's RV-6 aircraft is in the road near the intersection of Concord Ave. and Diamond Blvd.

According to FlightAware, a plane with the tail number that's matching the one in the crash was doing a maneuver called touch-and-go. The fire department says they also heard reports of that prior to the crash, and it appears this plane did nosedive shortly after taking off. Buchanan Airfield is a few blocks away from the scene.

Fire crews respond to a small plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. KGO-TV

The person who was killed was the sole occupant of the plane.

"It had just taken off from the airport," said Contra Costa Fire Batt. Chief Kevin Platt. "I've heard conflicting reports that it was doing touch-and-gos or had taken off several times already, I don't know. But this time it had just taken off and it took what was reported to us as an abrupt nosedive."

There was significant damage in and around the area where it crashed. Contra Costa Fire says that a car was clipped, and the driver of the car treated for minor injuries.

The Pleasant Hill Police Dept. says that it closed Concord Ave. between Contra Costa Blvd. and Meridian Park Blvd. in Concord through the night.

