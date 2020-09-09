Weather

Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All across the San Francisco Bay Area, residents woke up to dark, orange skies.

With the August Complex Fire near the Mendocino National Forest, the Bear Fire near Chico and the other wildfires burning all across Northern California, Meteorologist Mike Nicco says high winds are blowing ash and a marine layer is protecting us from the actual smoke.

"The Bear Fire exploded overnight and it's pumping lots more ash into the air, so we have ash raining into our clean air this morning," says Nicco.

