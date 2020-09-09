Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area

LIVE VIDEO: ABC7 News cameras show apocalyptic orange skies across Bay Area
With the August Complex Fire near the Mendocino National Forest, the Bear Fire near Chico and the other wildfires burning all across Northern California, Meteorologist Mike Nicco says high winds are blowing ash and a marine layer is protecting us from the actual smoke.
"The Bear Fire exploded overnight and it's pumping lots more ash into the air, so we have ash raining into our clean air this morning," says Nicco.
Here's a compilation of photos of the eerie sky from San Francisco, Oakland, San Rafael, Richmond and San Mateo.
Video shows the yellow haze from Tuesday, then the dramatic change today. Watch the apocalyptic orange skies across the Bay Area with our #LIVE cameras here: https://t.co/oj3AAV50zz pic.twitter.com/Wg9sH4rnBE— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 9, 2020
Street lights remain on in many of our neighborhoods, just like here in #SanFrancisco. #Amazing #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/8cRDtsUlcv— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 9, 2020
Took these around San Francisco at 9AM. The photos somehow don’t even do it justice #BayArea @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/GSX8PTiCFZ— Andrew Morris (@AndruMorris) September 9, 2020
Anyone else wake up and think it was the middle of the night because it’s so dark out?— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 9, 2020
I FREAKED OUT when I saw it was 9:30AM and the sky looked like THIS: pic.twitter.com/4gjbyeHfJq
Orange skies hovering over the #BayBridge this morning pic.twitter.com/sy2GBfkXJt— StephanieABC7 (@StephanieABC7) September 9, 2020
Life on Mars! So strange, so eerie. Video from the Concord airport this morning. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/1u4CFvy1DD— Dan Ashley (@DanAshleyABC7) September 9, 2020
