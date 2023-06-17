Forward progress has been stopped on a wildfire that broke out Friday evening near Pope Valley in Napa County, according to CAL FIRE.

Snell Fire: Wildfire burning near Pope Valley in Napa Co. 45% contained, CAL FIRE says

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A wildfire burning that broke out Friday evening near Pope Valley in Napa County is now 45% contained, according to a tweet sent out by CAL FIRE.

The fire burned 103 acres near the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road, CAL FIRE said.

Forward progress was stopped at around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

CAL FIRE dispatched 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers.

Officials say CAL FIRE, Napa County Fire, and South Lake County FPD responded to the wildfire.

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.