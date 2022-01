EMBED >More News Videos The first snow survey of the season brought the kind of news everyone hoped for, a huge snowpack for this time of year.

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) -- A dog in Truckee, California, was happy to get in over her head as record-breaking snow fell in the area last month.Video by Truckee resident Jason Gilanfarr, who runs the @janeaustenstraildogs account, shows his dog, Emma, bounding through deep snow with a frisbee in her mouth.The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said it recorded 214 inches of snow in December, the most since it opened in 1970.