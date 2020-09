Social distancing hearts painted at San Francisco parks for 'Heart Your Parks' campaign

EMBED >More News Videos Here's how to practice social distancing and figure out if you're 6 feet apart from someone during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can now find your own heart in San Francisco.ABC7 found some socially distanced hearts at the Conservatory of Flowers.The SF Parks Alliance is calling it the #HeartYourParks campaign.The painted hearts will also appear at Alamo Square, Dolores Park and Glen Canyon.The alliance wants to hear from San Franciscans about why they "heart their parks."The campaign is in an effort to raise money for the organization."This is typically the time of year when SF Parks Alliance raises critical funds for San Francisco parks through its annual gala, but now, when they are needed most, parks and the nonprofits that support them are in danger," the agency said in a statement.Painted circles popped up in the spring at San Francisco's Dolores Park to encourage social distancing.These latest heart paintings come ahead of a holiday weekend when San Franciscans will likely want to get outdoors.For more information on the campaign, click here.