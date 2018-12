2 Bay Area headline makers on shortlist of TIME's Person of the Year

Who should be TIME's Person of the Year? An East Bay native and a Palo Alto resident are on this year's shortlist of candidates. TIME magazine made the announcement Monday, saying Christine Blasey Ford became a symbol for survivors of sexual assault in 2018.The psychology professor and Palo Alto resident testified about her allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee and now Judge Brett Kavanaugh.Oakland's own Ryan Coogler is also on the shortlist for his blockbuster superhero movie " Black Panther ." The Marvel film featuring a largely black cast became a social phenomenon and third highest grossing U.S. release of all time.Other candidates on this year's shortlist include Donald Trump, Separated Families, Vladimir Putin, Robert Mueller, Jamal Khashoggi, March For Our Lives Activists, Moon Jae-in and Meghan Markle."Since 1927, TIME has identified the Person of the Year, recognizing the person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world - for better or for worse - during the past year," said TIME in article posted on its website.