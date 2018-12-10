Who should be TIME's Person of the Year? An East Bay native and a Palo Alto resident are on this year's shortlist of candidates.
TIME magazine made the announcement Monday, saying Christine Blasey Ford became a symbol for survivors of sexual assault in 2018.
RELATED: TIME Person of the Year 2018 shortlist includes Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler
The psychology professor and Palo Alto resident testified about her allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee and now Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Oakland's own Ryan Coogler is also on the shortlist for his blockbuster superhero movie "Black Panther." The Marvel film featuring a largely black cast became a social phenomenon and third highest grossing U.S. release of all time.
RELATED: Ryan Coogler to return as writer-director for 'Black Panther' sequel
Other candidates on this year's shortlist include Donald Trump, Separated Families, Vladimir Putin, Robert Mueller, Jamal Khashoggi, March For Our Lives Activists, Moon Jae-in and Meghan Markle.
"Since 1927, TIME has identified the Person of the Year, recognizing the person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world - for better or for worse - during the past year," said TIME in article posted on its website.
2 Bay Area headline makers on shortlist of TIME's Person of the Year
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories