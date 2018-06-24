48th annual SF Pride parade celebrates diversity, great weather

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3647027" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A huge crowd is marching in San Francisco's Pride Parade.

Thousands of people converged on San Francisco for the 48th annual Pride Parade. The weather was unbeatable for the celebration of love, tolerance, and equality with some politics mixed in.Dykes on Bikes rattled a few windows on Market Street while leading the Pride Parade like they do every year."We get the most excited people. We rev our engines, people go nuts," said Kary McElroy of Dykes on Bikes.Pride organizers say 50,000 people marched this year, some protesting President Trump's recent move to separate migrant families seeking asylum, including Nancy Pelosi's own grandson. "Families belong together," he said."This year, its necessary to show unity and pride," Pelosi said.Others made their own fashion statements.With so much love, tolerance, and equality, it's hard to believe there was a time in California when things weren't that way.Former supervisor Tom Ammiano remembers the defeat of the 1978 Briggs Initiative, which tried to ban gays and lesbians from teaching in public schools. "People felt if you were gay, you'd be kicked out of school."A sea of rainbow pride could be seen stretching from the foot of Market Street all the way to Civic Center.Janet Pearson of Antioch came to share pride with her family. "Love is love," she said. "That's what we're here to support and make sure the kids know this too."Our own Dan Ashley was on the parade route as well with his band, singing atop a pride float. "What a great day," he said. "Wonderful vibe, and feeling the weather is perfect."There was also a pride festival at Civic Center following the parade.