SF PRIDE

48th annual SF Pride parade celebrates diversity, great weather

EMBED </>More Videos

With a flick of glitter and a lot of color, the masses came to San Francisco to celebrate pride at the 48th annual parade. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of people converged on San Francisco for the 48th annual Pride Parade. The weather was unbeatable for the celebration of love, tolerance, and equality with some politics mixed in.

Dykes on Bikes rattled a few windows on Market Street while leading the Pride Parade like they do every year.

RELATED: SF Pride 2018 parade and event details

"We get the most excited people. We rev our engines, people go nuts," said Kary McElroy of Dykes on Bikes.

Pride organizers say 50,000 people marched this year, some protesting President Trump's recent move to separate migrant families seeking asylum, including Nancy Pelosi's own grandson. "Families belong together," he said.

"This year, its necessary to show unity and pride," Pelosi said.

Others made their own fashion statements.

VIDEO: San Francisco Pride participants march down Market Street
EMBED More News Videos

A huge crowd is marching in San Francisco's Pride Parade.



With so much love, tolerance, and equality, it's hard to believe there was a time in California when things weren't that way.

Former supervisor Tom Ammiano remembers the defeat of the 1978 Briggs Initiative, which tried to ban gays and lesbians from teaching in public schools. "People felt if you were gay, you'd be kicked out of school."

A sea of rainbow pride could be seen stretching from the foot of Market Street all the way to Civic Center.

Janet Pearson of Antioch came to share pride with her family. "Love is love," she said. "That's what we're here to support and make sure the kids know this too."

Our own Dan Ashley was on the parade route as well with his band, singing atop a pride float. "What a great day," he said. "Wonderful vibe, and feeling the weather is perfect."

There was also a pride festival at Civic Center following the parade.

For more stories, photos, video and information on Pride celebrations in the Bay Area, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypride paradelgbtlgbtqgaygay rightsparadebay area eventswhere you liveSF PrideSan FranciscoCastro
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SF PRIDE
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride celebration 2018
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
VIDEO: San Francisco Pride Parade participants march down Market Street
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
More SF Pride
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News