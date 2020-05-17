Coronavirus California

﻿Coronavirus kindness: 49ers legend Ronnie Lott, Bay Area philanthropists raise money for COVID-19 relief

By
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott was known for his big hits and warrior mentality on the field. Now the four-time Super Bowl champion is huddling up for a new team to raise money during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We got to raise $100,000 dollars and to me that goal that we've put out there, we are all eager to share our story," said Lott.



Lott teamed up with with the Stephen Silver and Jared Silver of Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry to try and raise $100,000 to provide relief and resources for two Bay Area nonprofits Eat Real and Eastside Prep with a focus on building a healthy community and increasing access to good food and education. Here is a link to Ronnie Lott's Facebook page.

"The scope of our giving as a family is all driven towards children either by way of education, health or the arts," said Stephen Silver.



"There are two ways to give and support this cause," said Jared Silver. "You can give directly to Eat Real Ronnie, and right there you will have donation button for both Eat Real and Eastside Prep. The second way is if you want to sell your jewelry, you can go to Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, and 10 cents of every dollar we spend buying jewelry we donate towards the goal."

You can donate either through Eat Real Ronnie or Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry.

Jared Silver added that the Silver family kicked off the $100,000 campaign by donating $10,000 dollars to get the program started.

"To elevate people that might not have a chance to be elevated, and so to me, you want to be in that environment. To me, that is success in life is when you find yourself serving others," said Lott.

