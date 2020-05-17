﻿Coronavirus kindness: 49ers legend Ronnie Lott, Bay Area philanthropists raise money for COVID-19 relief

"We got to raise $100,000 dollars and to me that goal that we've put out there, we are all eager to share our story," said Lott.
.@49ers legend @RonnieLottHOF is teaming up w/ Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry to raise $100,000 dollars to benefit @EastsideSchool & @Eat_REAL_Cert during #Covid19 pandemic. HOW TO HELP/DONATE ➡️ https://t.co/Awcd8lTxyl #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/Kvel2r71da— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) May 13, 2020
Lott teamed up with with the Stephen Silver and Jared Silver of Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry to try and raise $100,000 to provide relief and resources for two Bay Area nonprofits Eat Real and Eastside Prep with a focus on building a healthy community and increasing access to good food and education. Here is a link to Ronnie Lott's Facebook page.
"The scope of our giving as a family is all driven towards children either by way of education, health or the arts," said Stephen Silver.
Team up w/ @RonnieLottHOF to support a great cause during the #Covid19 pandemic. The @49ers legend has teamed up w/ Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry to raise $100,000 dollars to benefit @EastsideSchool & @Eat_REAL_Cert— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) May 16, 2020
DONATE➡️https://t.co/Awcd8lTxyl #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/JiXG7InAQt
"There are two ways to give and support this cause," said Jared Silver. "You can give directly to Eat Real Ronnie, and right there you will have donation button for both Eat Real and Eastside Prep. The second way is if you want to sell your jewelry, you can go to Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, and 10 cents of every dollar we spend buying jewelry we donate towards the goal."
You can donate either through Eat Real Ronnie or Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry.
Jared Silver added that the Silver family kicked off the $100,000 campaign by donating $10,000 dollars to get the program started.
"To elevate people that might not have a chance to be elevated, and so to me, you want to be in that environment. To me, that is success in life is when you find yourself serving others," said Lott.
