WEDDINGS

8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year

EMBED </>More Videos

If you've looked at the calendar lately, the upcoming date of 8-18-18, may have caught your eye. For some, the number eight itself is considered lucky, which is why many couples have planned their weddings for this weekend. (KGO-TV)

By
BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
If you've looked at the calendar lately, the upcoming date of 8-18-18, may have caught your eye. For some, the number eight itself is considered lucky, which is why many couples have planned their weddings for this weekend.

China Village Seafood Restaurant in Belmont was booked more than a year in advance for a wedding party this Saturday, and has since turned away 20 couples who wanted the same date.

RELATED: Planners take the worry out of how to propose


"The wife will yell hey, you forgot our wedding day," said China Village owner Benny Lau. "But no, 8-18 is easy to remember, haha."

In some cultures, the number eight is traditionally associated with luck, as well as balance. At Tuxedo Fashions in San Jose, rentals are up more than 100% this week compared to the same time last year.

It's an auspicious set of numbers in the Asian community (and) in the Jewish community," said Bart Willner, Tuxedo Fashions manager. "One fella even said to me yesterday that the eights are like an infinity symbol."

Due to popular demand, even the San Mateo County Clerk-Recorder's office will be open on Saturday for weddings.

RELATED: Social media helps 93-year-old bride to be choose wedding dress

"As soon as it went out that we were available, we were inundated with calls, and the spots went fairly quickly," said Jim Irizarry with the San Mateo County Clerk-Recorder's Office. "As a result, we decided to keep it open a couple hours longer, for those on a first-come, first-served basis."

Sales are also up at Rin's Bridal in San Carlos. While it's likely too late to get in on the 8-18 action for 2018, now would be good time to start nailing down details for future weddings.

"I would suggest that they book all the venues, the dress, photographers, everything at least a year in advance," said Rin's Bridal owner Rin Pua.

The Knot, an online wedding marketplace, says nearly 30,000 couples are registered through its website for a wedding this coming Saturday.

For more stories, photos, and video on weddings, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweddingsweddingwedding dresswedding proposalbay area eventsBelmont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEDDINGS
Planners take the worry out of how to propose
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Meghan Markle's fitting end to her royal wedding day
Do San Franciscans care about the royal wedding?
More weddings
SOCIETY
Oracle Arena, Oakland-Alameda Coliseum are giving away brand new pairs of shoes
Take a break - it's National Relaxation Day!
Twitter suspends account of Alex Jones for 'inciting violence'
Walmart awards woman for returning cart in storm
More Society
Top Stories
Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
Novato police lip sync challenge raises mental health awareness
Shippers slow down to protect whales after close calls in the Bay
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Comedian Sherri Shepherd shares dietary advice she gave to Aretha Franklin
Oracle Arena, Oakland-Alameda Coliseum are giving away brand new pairs of shoes
Bin Laden raid commander defends Brennan, says 'revoke my security clearance as well'
Show More
Aretha, Elvis deaths occur on same day in August
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
DA says she won't accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case
Sherri Shepherd brings laughs to San Francisco, talks Aretha, dieting, and more
Crews stop spread of Healdsburg grass fire, residents return home
More News