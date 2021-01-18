Bay Area chefs invest stimulus checks to open new Petaluma restaurant using Tesla stock boom

Stephane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas believed they could double their money provided from the first round of federal coronavirus relief checks back in March. Thanks to a summer boom of Tesla stock on Wall Street, the two used their $17,000 return and are now the proud co-owners of Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma.
RELATED: COVID-19 Impact: San Francisco restaurant to receive financial help from Barstool Fund
"We're very hungry. You know, we really wanted it," said Saint Louis, who immigrated to the Bay Area from Haiti when he was just 17. "We really, you know, believe in our vision and where we could take things."
Both chefs Saint Louis and Vargas, who is a Petaluma native, have been working in the culinary business together for three years. Their newest endeavor is only the latest during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Yelp adds new feature to report COVID-19 health code violations
When they first withdrew their Tesla stock, Saint Louis and Vargas started doing pop-up mobile bistros, last August. They served a there-course meal at an affordable price, hoping to appeal to cash-strapped customers. Table Culture Provisions opened just months later in November, with some additional help from outside investors, taking over the space previously held by Three Cooks Cafe, on Petaluma Blvd. N.
Table Culture Provisions' menu is 100% locally sourced, with food and produce from farmers in Petaluma and around the Bay Area. The interesting wrinkle, chefs Saint Louis and Vargas create their menu from scratch every day, based on the local ingredients that arrive to them.
"We're very confident about the food that we're cooking, the quality of the food that we're cooking." said Saint Louis.
The restaurant also doubles to include a small market, with provisions like bread, lemon cakes and other desserts. Locals have the chance to shop for items during the day, then place their order for takeout. Saint Louis and Vargas said they plan to expand to sell other products from Bay Area business owners, including florists and craftsmen.
RELATED: The French Laundry got 17x more in PPE funding than average Bay Area restaurants
Table Culture Provisions is open Thursday through Sunday for takeout during the breakfast and lunch hours, with an additional Sunday supper every week.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic