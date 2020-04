Coronavirus: Mission Local editor, columnist Joe Eskenazi shines light on San Francisco issues amid pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Joe Eskenazi wrote a compelling article for Mission Local about the homeless, coronavirus, and how Mayor Breed is dealing with all it.The Bay Area -- and San Francisco in particular -- have been portrayed as beacons of light in flattening the COVID-19 curve. piece in the Atlantic highlighted Mayor London Breed's leadership. She was the first in the country to declare a state of emergency and the first in the country to issue a shelter-in-place.Eskenazi wrote a response calling the Atlantic article a "fable."Instead of Breed letting all the health officials make the initial announcement of a shelter-in-place, he says the mayor decided to hold a press conference right before to, "grab the spotlight and national attention."The mayor's office has responded to this article saying:Watch the video above for the full interview with Mission Local editor and columnist Joe Eskenazi.