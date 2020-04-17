Careers

Video: Child interrupts dad's live interview about COVID-19 on ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many of us are now working from home due to the cornavirus shelter-in-place order which has made it somewhat difficult to balance the responsibilities of meetings and kids.

On ABC7's Midday Live Thursday, that became a reality for one of our guests who handle the interruption with gracefulness and ease.

Coronavirus: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces paid sick leave for food and grocery workers in California

Joe Eskenazi wrote a compelling article for Mission Local about the homeless, coronavirus, and how Mayor Breed is dealing with all it.

He was speaking with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about it when his son Leo entered the locked room where he was conducting the interview and demanded his attention.

Joe was able to balance his sons needs while continuing with the interview displaying what so many people are experiencing at this moment, working from home with kids.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan franciscoparentingchildrenchildren firstcoronavirusshelter in placecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Gov. Newsom announces paid leave for food workers
Star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' to air on ABC tonight
Trump, aides float outlier theory on origins of coronavirus
Coronavirus Peak: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
Coronavirus: Safeway associate in Tracy dies from COVID-19 complications
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Santa Cruz Co. beaches, parks reopen
Some East Bay residents must shelter in place in the dark as PG&E cuts power
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News