Coronavirus California

Coronavirus supply shortage: Oakland clothing designer pivots from selling fashion to face masks

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Lesley Evers' clothing store in Rockridge is closed for the time being due to the novel coronavirus, but is using this time to put her design skills to work.

Evers is known for selling printed dresses, but since COVID-19 brought upon a shortage in masks, she began making cloth face masks.

RELATED: Face covers, not surgical masks, recommended across Bay Area; health officials urge people to choose cloth material

"Well, my brother and sister are both nurses, and when the virus started they both said, 'you have to make masks,'" Evers said.

Evers posted a picture of a mask on Facebook earlier this week and within 24 hours, people ordered more than 2,000 of them.

The cloth masks are lined with an anti-microbial banner that could serve as a barrier, blocking germs, Evers explained.

Jimmy Holliman, president of Pinole based company, Eonyx, specializes in working with conductive, polymer chemistries and is working with Evers in providing the inner lining.

"Nobody's ever been interested in our properties and codings until today," Holliman said. "All of a sudden, everybody is looking for something more than the N-95 mask in terms of protection."

"We're not going out, making any claims at this point. But we're going to put the materials through a complete round of testing at all available laboratories," Holliman says.

RELATED: How to make face masks from materials found at home

Evers says she hopes to make about 800 masks a day and a team of seamstresses are back on the job. They're changing from making fashion statements, to possibly saving lives.

On Lesley Evers' website, she is selling six assorted print masks for $95.

"I am using all profits to make additional masks to donate to care workers. And another BONUS- keep my Oakland CA seamstresses busy! They are so happy to make them. Thank you for shopping," the website writes.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusfashionshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Coronavirus: Face covers recommended across Bay Area
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area
COVID-19: North Carolina woman mourns loss of father from a distance
Employee at assisted living facility in San Mateo Co. tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: Newsom provides expanded access to child care for essential workers
COVID-19 testing backlog decreased, more testing on the way, Newsom announces
Projected number of COVID-19 deaths in California decreases, model shows
Woman flying to see dying mother was plane's only passenger
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Employee at assisted living facility in San Mateo Co. tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
AccuWeather forecast: On and off showers continue tonight, light storm
Corona beer suspends production during COVID-19 outbreak
SF businesses boarding up in fear of burglaries during shelter-in-place
More TOP STORIES News