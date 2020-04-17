Coronavirus: Danville, Orinda residents deal with power outage on top of COVID 19 isolation

Kendall Dunphy was studying online Thursday morning. "All the electricity shut off in the Dunphy home as PG&E turned off power to hundreds of homes in Danville and Orinda," she said.
"It was about 9:05a.m. and then everything went black," said Stephen Dunphy, Kendall's father. But he lucked out. A Good Samaritan saw our story Wednesday night and came to the rescue.
RELATED: Coronavirus: PG&E to cut power to some East Bay residents for maintenance during stay-at-home order
"He let me borrow his generator, five gallons of gas, and extension cords," Stephen said.
They plugged it in, and kids are back online for school, and the refrigerator is running. Stephen is grateful to the man who stepped up.
"After your newscast last night (Wednesday), a neighbor called out of the blue -- never met him. It's amazing to see the community rise up even in the face of such a bad thing," he said.
Stephen's neighbor Sean Venezia called us from his car, after his house lost all power.
RELATED: PG&E fire mitigation during shelter-in-place baffles Marin County residents
"It's a little frustrating that we're dealing with this while in lockdown. So, I decided to go out on a little walk with my mom," Venezia said.
He is making the most of this double-shutdown, but back home: total darkness.
"We're keeping the refrigerator door shut because we have lots of food and stuff, that's all stocked up, because of the shutdown," said Venezia.
PG&E shut off power so workers could install new equipment to help prevent wildfires. Residents pleaded for a delay, saying this was the worst possible time to cut electricity as folks are required to stay home, kids are studying online, and many had stocked up on food that might now spoil.
RELATED: PG&E cuts power during shelter-in-place to Marin customers to prevent wildfires
"I was blown away when they said no we're not gonna reschedule. In fact, we're gonna move forward and there's nothing you can do," Stephen Dunphy said when 7 On Your Side first spoke to him.
PG&E apologized for the disruption but said work cannot wait, as fire season is approaching. For Kathy Patton of Orinda that's no comfort. For her, no electricity also means no water. And she was told she'd be out for two additional days this month.
"We won't even be able to go to the bathroom. So, yeah," said Patton.
PG&E is planning outages in other cities too. But it did not respond when we asked for a schedule, and which residents' electricity will be cut off, and when.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19