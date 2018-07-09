BAY AREA INSIDER

Foodie mom dishes up healthy recipes for the Bay Area and beyond

Bay Area Insider, My Nguyen, wants to get you cooking the healthy way. Find this foodie's recipes on Instagram. (kgo)

Dan Kreiter
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --
There's something irresistible about good food. We wait in long lines for it, take pictures with it, and gather around to gobble it all up. If only all that good food could be good for us. Bay Area Insider, My Nguyen, has just the right recipe for that.

This chef, author, and mom puts a healthy twist on all the things we love to eat. Guacamole made from peas, fruit nachos, and chickpea peanut butter cookies are just a few of the things you can find My cooking up on Instagram. Her creativity in the kitchen didn't just make My an Insta-Sensation, it also gave her new life. Years ago, after losing her job, My took her love of simple cooking to Instagram. It didn't take long for fans and brands to notice her skills. @myhealthydish_ went from 500 followers to over 30,000 in less than four months.

Now, My keeps the recipes coming for hundreds of thousands of hungry followers. You can even spot the whole family getting in on the foodie fun in her videos and pictures. Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner idea or an easy after-school snack for the kids, this Insider is here to help.

Follow @myhealthydish_ on Instagram for a perfect mix of food, family, and fun.
