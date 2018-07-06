HOMELESS

His stuff was trashed by 'Jogger Joe,' but there's good news for this Oakland homeless man

EMBED </>More Videos

A homeless man in Oakland is getting help from his community. He goes by the name "Drew" and his belongings were tossed out at Oakland's Lake Merritt by a passerby. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A homeless man in Oakland is getting help from his community. You may know who we're talking about. He goes by the name "Drew" and his belongings were tossed out at Oakland's Lake Merritt by a man dubbed "Jogger Joe."

It was all captured in a cell phone video that went viral.

RELATED: 'Jogger Joe' charged with robbery after allegedly stealing cellphone

Now, Drew may have a place to live.

He told me his name is Greg, but most everyone calls him Drew.

He's become a permanent fixture at the Pergola at Lake Merritt. People seem to have gotten used to looking at a pile of his belongings stashed in one corner.

It was a cell phone video taken several weeks ago that shed light on his situation when a man was caught trashing his stuff.

RELATED: San Francisco woman on mission to deliver free pizza to homeless people

Outraged, some in Oakland decided they could no longer stay on the sidelines. A GoFundMe page was set up that raised $14,000.

"We're not taking donations at this moment. The reason why is because we...have found an apartment for Drew," said Kenzie Smith, a community leader.

While noble, is that practical? During our conversation with Drew, he assured us he did not have mental health issues.

"If you have mental well wishes, if you mentally think good thoughts, you can project good thoughts," Drew said.

Wendy Jackson is the executive director of the East Oakland Community Project, which helps homeless individuals and families.

RELATED: Oakland mayor invites homeless encampment to new Tuff Shed community

"His community is already a resource, but it sounds to me like from what you've observed he needs an assessment around his ability to sustain himself in housing,"Jackson said.

She promised to get in touch with those helping Drew to try to get him the support he needs to finally get out of homelessness.

People who often see him say it's a complicated fix.

"It's complicated because you have what you think is that person's best interest, which might be separate from what that person feels is in his or her best interest," said a man who did not want to be identified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelesshousingsheltercrowdfundingcharityviral videocellphoneOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Jogger Joe' charged with robbery after allegedly stealing cellphone
SF woman on mission to deliver free pizza to homeless people
Oakland mayor invites homeless encampment to new Tuff Shed community
HOMELESS
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
San Francisco's new 'poop patrol' will try to find waste before you do
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
More homeless
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Show More
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News