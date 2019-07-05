SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One place that doesn't have a 4th of July parade is San Francisco. The fact that the city has so many other parades is a testament to the city's love for diversity.
For example, we have the Italian Heritage Parade, the Chinese New Year Parade, the St. Patrick's Parade, the Filipino Cultural Parade and we just celebrated Pride last week.
So why doesn't the city have an Independence Day parade?
We were directed to San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood where a big celebration was being held. We were told there that longtime San Franciscans would know why.
"Maybe because we don't have any tanks today, I'm not sure," laughed Jean Feilmoser, a native San Franciscan.
Instead they had "fiery" vintage cars. For the past 32 years, the owner of Roxie Food Center has been feeding hundreds of people on the July 4.
"It's been my honor and pleasure to do this," said Simon Tannouse, Roxie's owner. "I really don't know why we don't have a parade in San Francisco."
In fact, none of the people born and raised in San Francisco that we spoke with recall ever seeing a citywide 4th of July parade, only the traditional fireworks show. Are San Franciscans that confident with their patriotism that they don't need a parade?
"We are Americans, a grand idea, 1776 and we're still here and still going strong, so is San Francisco and I'm a native San Franciscan one of the few left," expressed Feilmoser.
Is San Francisco less patriotic because it doesn't have a 4th of July parade?
