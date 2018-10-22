A judge who was considering ordering a new trial in the landmark Monsanto verdict just conditionally denied the company's request for a new trial.In August, a jury awarded $289 million to Dewayne Lee Johnson. The former Benicia School District groundskeeper says he developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma after spraying Roundup in bulk 30 times a year.Judge Suzanne Bolanos' decision came down in the last 20 minutes. It hinges on the punitive damages awarded to Lee Johnson, a Benicia School District groundskeeper and puts the ball back in his court. If he's willing to agree to less money, there will be no new trial.Earlier this month, the judge said she would likely overturn $250 million in punitive damages.She said there was no convincing evidence Monsanto knowingly manufactured a harmful product.