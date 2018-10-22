SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A judge who was considering ordering a new trial in the landmark Monsanto verdict just conditionally denied the company's request for a new trial.
RELATED: Jurors in Monsanto case speak for the first time
In August, a jury awarded $289 million to Dewayne Lee Johnson. The former Benicia School District groundskeeper says he developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma after spraying Roundup in bulk 30 times a year.
Judge Suzanne Bolanos' decision came down in the last 20 minutes. It hinges on the punitive damages awarded to Lee Johnson, a Benicia School District groundskeeper and puts the ball back in his court. If he's willing to agree to less money, there will be no new trial.
RELATED: San Francisco judge to order new trial for cancer-stricken man awarded $289M in Roundup case
Earlier this month, the judge said she would likely overturn $250 million in punitive damages.
She said there was no convincing evidence Monsanto knowingly manufactured a harmful product.
RELATED: Monsanto asks judge to throw out $289M award to Vallejo man in cancer suit
Melanie Woodrow will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow her on Twitter here.