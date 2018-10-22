SOCIETY

SF judge conditionally denies Monsanto's request for new trial in Roundup verdict

A bottle of Roundup weed killer is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A judge who was considering ordering a new trial in the landmark Monsanto verdict just conditionally denied the company's request for a new trial.

RELATED: Jurors in Monsanto case speak for the first time

In August, a jury awarded $289 million to Dewayne Lee Johnson. The former Benicia School District groundskeeper says he developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma after spraying Roundup in bulk 30 times a year.

Judge Suzanne Bolanos' decision came down in the last 20 minutes. It hinges on the punitive damages awarded to Lee Johnson, a Benicia School District groundskeeper and puts the ball back in his court. If he's willing to agree to less money, there will be no new trial.

RELATED: San Francisco judge to order new trial for cancer-stricken man awarded $289M in Roundup case

Earlier this month, the judge said she would likely overturn $250 million in punitive damages.

She said there was no convincing evidence Monsanto knowingly manufactured a harmful product.

RELATED: Monsanto asks judge to throw out $289M award to Vallejo man in cancer suit

Melanie Woodrow will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow her on Twitter here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylawsuitcourt casetrialcancerbusinessgardeningSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
In Their Own Words: 2 Jurors from Monsanto verdict
SF judge will order new trial in $289M Roundup award
SOCIETY
Terrible odds not deterring Mega Millions hopefuls from buying tickets
What happens if you win Mega Millions' $1.6B jackpot?
Radio DJ offers to help Oakland woman living in her car despite two jobs
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White announces her retirement
Hawaii bound flight makes emergency landing in Oakland
EXCLUSIVE: CA governor candidate John Cox talks Trump, economy and more
Terrible odds not deterring Mega Millions hopefuls from buying tickets
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse
Are you registered to vote? Check here
What happens if you win Mega Millions' $1.6B jackpot?
Raiders Marshawn Lynch out, possibly for the rest of the season
Show More
OPD will continue to use suspect body cams for now
You may still have a chance to get tickets to 'Hamilton'-- here's how!
Effort to rename Oakland International Airport underway
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Crews battle early morning house fire in San Jose
More News