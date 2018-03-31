STEPHON CLARK

Matt Barnes announces scholarship fund at Sacramento rally for Stephon Clark

Dozens of protesters of a Sacramento police shooting of an unarmed black man have gathered for a rally, including the man's fiancee and young children. (KGO-TV)

Dozens of protesters of a Sacramento police shooting of an unarmed black man have gathered for a rally, including the man's fiancee and young children.

At least 150 people were at a downtown park Saturday afternoon for a demonstration in the wake of the March 18 shooting death of Stephon Clark by two police officers.

The rally was organized by former NBA player and Sacramento native Matt Barnes, who says the fight for justice for Clark is about "more than just color."

Barnes announced that he is starting a college scholarship fund to provide money for education to boys who have lost their fathers. "I'm in the process of starting a Clark boys college scholarship fund to make sure these boys go to college," Barnes said.

Barnes said, "It comes down to wrong and right," at the rally. "I walked these same streets. I've had these same encounters with police before and this town has shaped me."

Clark's fiancee spoke at the event.
An autopsy commissioned by Clark's family and released Friday shows police shot him in the back.

PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
