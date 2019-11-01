PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage

RELATED: Community shares hardships with Gov. Newsom after power outage in American Canyon
Some businesses and families are facing a tough time recovering from losses sustained during the outages.
ABC7 News I-Team Reporter Dan Noyes asked PG&E CEO Bill Johnson to address the food waste from the outages, particularly for low-income residents.
"We didn't burn down any houses," Johnson said. "The Kincade fire is still under investigation, I got that. But one of the things we did was give them the opportunity to actually to refill their refrigerator 'cause their house is still there."
Johnson said that there are community-based things that can help these people, like food banks.
PG&E confirmed at 10 p.m. Wednesday that it had restored power to approximately 312,000 customers, or 95 percent, since the Oct. 29 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).
