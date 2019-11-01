PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- PG&E has restored power to almost all Bay Area customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Some businesses and families are facing a tough time recovering from losses sustained during the outages.

ABC7 News I-Team Reporter Dan Noyes asked PG&E CEO Bill Johnson to address the food waste from the outages, particularly for low-income residents.

"We didn't burn down any houses," Johnson said. "The Kincade fire is still under investigation, I got that. But one of the things we did was give them the opportunity to actually to refill their refrigerator 'cause their house is still there."

Johnson said that there are community-based things that can help these people, like food banks.

