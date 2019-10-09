PG&E power shutoffs cause long lines at Sonoma gas stations

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- There was a run on gas stations Tuesday as everyone prepared for planned PG&E power outages.Sky7 is showed long lines at a gas station in Sonoma.Officials told people to be prepared during the power shut-offs by filling up your car, which can also turn into an emergency generator when used with a power inverter.Sonoma County is one of the many Bay Area counties affected by the public safety power shut-offs.