PG&E power shutoffs cause long lines at Sonoma gas stations

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- There was a run on gas stations Tuesday as everyone prepared for planned PG&E power outages.
Sky7 is showed long lines at a gas station in Sonoma.
Officials told people to be prepared during the power shut-offs by filling up your car, which can also turn into an emergency generator when used with a power inverter.
Sonoma County is one of the many Bay Area counties affected by the public safety power shut-offs.
