PG&E power outages: Power restored to 96 percent of Bay Area, 89 percent system wide

PG&E President and CEO Bill Johnson said that 89 percent of customers system-wide have been restored, 96 percent of Bay Area customers have been restored. Johnson said that by end of day they expect to have 98-percent of customers system-wide restored.
Weather conditions have reportedly improved and an "all clear" decision was extended to 34 of 35 counties impacted, except Kern County, where a third phase of PSPS was implemented late Thursday morning impacting about 4,000 customers. Early Friday, PG&E declared a weather "all clear" in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties.
At its peak, the shutoffs impacted 737,000 customers statewide.
A Northern California man dependent on oxygen died about 12 minutes after PG&E shut off power in his area. An Autopsy has revealed that the cause of his death was not from the outages.
The El Dorado County Fire Chief Lloyd Ogan told the Associated Press that crews received a call in Pollock Pines after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Once crews arrived they found a man in his 60s unresponsive.
He has been identified as 67-year-old Robert Mardis.
EAST BAY
At Orinda Theatre Square the power flicked back on at 9:30 Friday morning. It took until 11 o'clock for a Lafayette shopping center to get the lights on again.
But getting back to business as usual takes longer than just turning on a switch.
A dry cleaning business struggled with their credit card reader not working and had to ask customers to return another time to pay.
Restaurants threw out food as they tried to ramp up for openings later Friday. Workers had to be called in. Some businesses gave up and geared to re-open on Saturday, two and a half days after they lost power.
In Orinda, one Starbucks remained closed all day. A nail salon did not re-open. But a Greek restaurant did-- so it was hit or miss for customers seeking open businesses despite power being restored.
Many were upset with what they called a lack of communication with PG&E.
El Cerrito resident, Elizabeth Jones, has spina bifida, which is why she uses a wheelchair. She and her roommate called PG&E during its Public Safety Power Shutoff. She says PG&E's response was not what she expected.
NORTH BAY
In the North Bay, frustration is growing after a very long journey. Some residents have gone almost three days without power due to the massive PG&E power shutdown.
As of Friday afternoon, some customers in Sonoma County were still without power.
Dave Arcado was restocking pints of ice cream he kept frozen in giant ice chests during the PG&E power shutdown. He owns Oakmont Village Market in Santa Rosa. The power went out here Wednesday morning and returned Friday morning.
Arcado says closing his doors wasn't an option.
"This is a retirement community, we had to stay Open," said Arcado.
Small items were still for sale but Arcado was tossing produce and hundreds of pounds of perishables he couldn't keep cold. He fears he's lost $25,000 worth of product and business. His insurance will not cover the losses.
PG&E choppers were inspecting transmission lines near Highway 12 as a precaution before power is turned back on.
But the lights were still off at Vicki Saylor and Ted Bryant's house. It's been almost three days now and the fridge smells nasty.
Down the street a small generator is lowering the frustration level at Dennis Finn's house
"It's needed to keep fridge on and our cell phones charged," Said Finn.
Others still don't know why power was cut.
"With no wind at all, I don't know why they cut the power," Said homeowner Loretta Mullert.
Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin went to PG&E's headquarters on Thursday with several demands, including the utility provide backup generators to vital businesses in the event of another shut down.
'These are some of the things they should be doing. Wake up PG&E, this cannot be the norm. Unacceptable," said Gorin.
SOUTH BAY
The seven days of darkness first anticipated across parts of San Jose have been shortened for many impacted PG&E customers.
According to the City, the utility expects power to be back to nearly all of its impacted customers by Friday.
"What is a minor inconvenience for a few hours becomes a major public health and public safety hazard over several days," Mayor Sam Liccardo told the media at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Mayor Liccardo vowed to continue pressing the issue of compensation, until PG&E answers for what he calls "considerable public cost."
"An initial estimate of the cost to the city so far in dealing with this Public Safety Power Shutdown is about half-a-million dollars," Liccardo told reporters.
The $500,000 considers extra staffing, hours worked, supplies purchased and much more. The City expects that number will go up.
PENINSULA
In San Mateo County, most of the areas in the PG&E fire zone were south of Highway 92, all the way to the Coast.
An estimated 14,000 to 15,000 PG&E customer in portions of San Mateo County lost their power.
The Tom Lantos Tunnel at Devils Slide on Highway One has remained open through the outage.
Newsom slams PG&E, utilities CEO responds
Governor Newsom slammed PG&E Thursday, calling the mass outages throughout California this week, "unacceptable".
"This is not from my perspective a climate change story," said Governor Newsom, who added, "as much as a story about greed and mismanagement over the course of decades. Neglect. A desire to advance not public safety, but profits."
On Thursday at a press conference at PG&E headquarters in San Francisco, PG&E CEO Bill Johnson responded to the Governor's remarks.
"I haven't delved into all those matters. I might have some slight disagreement with the Governor if I did, but I'm looking forward and I'm just trying to make this better."
Johnson was both apologetic and on the defense about the utility's decision to cut power to 738,000 customers in 33 counties, given wind speeds, which PG&E meteorologists say were more than 70MPH in some areas.
"We faced a choice here between hardships on everyone or safety, and we chose safety. And I do apologize for the hardship this has caused, but I think we made the right call on safety."
Johnson also apologized for PG&E's poor communication, incorrect outage maps, and their website, which crashed repeatedly throughout the week.
"They keep you like you're in prison in your own home, without doing anything," said Jaime Penate, who lives in the Oakland Hills. He lost power and a lot of business as a result.
He says PG&E needs to improve, "keep those lines clean, invest more money in that. This can't happen again. It's not acceptable at this point. There's a lot of loss."
Johnson did say that future public safety power outages are likely. So ABC7 news reporter, Kate Larsen, asked how PG&E plans to better serve their customers and community in the event of more fire safety blackouts.
Kate Larsen: "Is PG&E going to do anything more to help businesses, to help agencies have backup generation? Reimbursements? Anything for the financial hardships this creates? Grocery stores bringing in freezer trucks?"
Bill Johnson: "Well, we will have to think about that. I haven't really thought about that. I've been immersed in the middle of this event. So let's think about that and the next time we meet, you can ask me the question again."
