PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E warns of another power shutoff beginning Saturday night

By Jobina Fortson, Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E officials are warning of another public safety shutoff. This could be the biggest one so far and may start as early as Saturday night.

PG&E CEO and President, Bill Johnson says it would likely impact the Peninsula, East Bay, and North Bay in the Bay Area.

LIST: List of counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California

"We do think that it will be the strongest off shore wind event this season by a large margin," a Scott Strenfel, PG&E meteorologist, said. "And if models are correct, possibly the strongest offshore winds that we've seen in years."

In the North Bay, residents in Sonoma County, Napa County and Marin County have reported receiving alerts about the possible shutoffs.

In the East Bay, both Alameda County and Contra Costa County estimates thousands of residents could also power this weekend.

There is no word yet on how many people could be affected. Winds are forecasted to gust between 40 and 60 miles per hour over most elevated terrain in Northern California.

Johnson says the utility is at "elevated potential" for a new shutdown in eight of the nine zones PG&E serves. Some areas may see peak gusts of 70 to 80 miles per hour.

Officials say the possible outage could stretch into Monday.

RELATED: How to prepare for PG&E power shutdowns

PG&E has given an "all clear" to almost all of the counties impacted by outages that began on Wednesday.

PG&E issued the "all clear" for all counties, except for Kern County. As of Friday morning, 93 percent of customers have had their power restored.

Approximately 178,000 customers were originality impacted by this PSPS; nearly 165,000 customers in portions of 18 counties have been restored.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
