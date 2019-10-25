PG&E warns of another power shutoff beginning Saturday night

PG&E CEO and President, Bill Johnson says it would likely impact the Peninsula, East Bay, and North Bay in the Bay Area.
"We do think that it will be the strongest off shore wind event this season by a large margin," a Scott Strenfel, PG&E meteorologist, said. "And if models are correct, possibly the strongest offshore winds that we've seen in years."
In the North Bay, residents in Sonoma County, Napa County and Marin County have reported receiving alerts about the possible shutoffs.
In the East Bay, both Alameda County and Contra Costa County estimates thousands of residents could also power this weekend.
There is no word yet on how many people could be affected. Winds are forecasted to gust between 40 and 60 miles per hour over most elevated terrain in Northern California.
Johnson says the utility is at "elevated potential" for a new shutdown in eight of the nine zones PG&E serves. Some areas may see peak gusts of 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Officials say the possible outage could stretch into Monday.
PG&E has given an "all clear" to almost all of the counties impacted by outages that began on Wednesday.
PG&E issued the "all clear" for all counties, except for Kern County. As of Friday morning, 93 percent of customers have had their power restored.
Approximately 178,000 customers were originality impacted by this PSPS; nearly 165,000 customers in portions of 18 counties have been restored.
