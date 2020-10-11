PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E warns of possible Bay Area power shutoffs ahead of wind event

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E is warning of a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff in most Bay Area counties. The North Bay mountains, and pockets of the Santa Cruz Mountains are at highest risk, the utility said Sunday.

Every Bay Area county except San Francisco County is included in the preliminary advisory.

"The PG&E Emergency Operations Center will be activating this evening to begin preparations for a potential Diablo wind event lasting from Wednesday through Thursday or potentially Friday morning," the utility said in a statement on their website.

PG&E says the wind event, combined with dry conditions could cause a heightened fire risk, causing them to turn off the electricity in affected areas.

In addition to the Bay Area, the Sierra Nevada foothills and the mid and higher elevations in the Sierra north of Yosemite, may also be impacted.

" A second period of winds may develop Thursday evening through Friday morning in the Northern Sierra and North Bay mountains and Zones 2 and 5 are in elevated on Friday to highlight that potential," PG&E said.

PG&E will continue providing updates and more concrete details as we get closer to the wind event, as forecast models may change.

