Several events in Bay Area mark Veterans Day

There were numerous events around the Bay Area this Veterans Day.

San Jose held its annual parade. Hundreds marched, rolled, and rode down Santa Clara Street from Highway 87 east to Market Street. Air Force Major General Gregory F. Jones served as Grand Marshal this year.

In the East Bay, several young children placed flags on veterans' graves in El Cerrito. A parade was also hosted in Walnut Creek.

In San Rafael, there was a celebration at the Marin Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

In Daly City, Congresswoman Jackie Speier met with Filipino World War II veterans and discussed her bill, the Filipino Veterans Fairness Act of 2019, which demands benefits for war heroes.

Petaluma's Veterans Day Parade included Huey Helicopoters, tanks and more than 100 entries.

Youth groups helped place flags on veterans' graves in the annual El Cerrito Lions Club event.

