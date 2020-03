'Get through this': Campbell restaurants band together during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- As life comes to a halt for the Bay Area, restaurants are now trying to find new ways to survive during the novel coronavirus crisis. For many, that means leaning on one another during these trying times."We need to be very creative in how we get through this. We can't just sit on the couch and wonder or hope," said Sushi Confidential chef and owner Randy Musterer.In addition to sushi, the popular Silicon Valley restaurant is now offering beer and dessert options for takeout at its downtown Campbell location to give local vendors such as Strike Brewing Company and Frost Cupcake Factory an opportunity to continue selling their products."We're just kind of figuring out ways that we can partner together to make sure that none of us go under in this very trying time," said Strike brewmaster and co-founder Drew Ehrlich.The Campbell Chamber of Commerce is working with business owners to publicize the places that remain open to the public during the shelter-in-place."We're trying to let people see that there is going to be a light at the end of the tunnel," said chamber executive director Ken Johnson. "We'll get through this together and we're doing our part to help out the local businesses," he said.Frost owner Andrea Buswell says business has dramatically dropped as employees in the area work from home. Catering orders have also been cut as gatherings are canceled or postponed. She hopes to connect with other restaurants who are willing to pair her cupcakes as a takeout option."Everyone's in the same boat... we're all scared," said Buswell. "I want to bring some happiness and make people smile through this and be able to do some celebrating at home," she said.