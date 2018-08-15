Twitter is suspending the account of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for violating company rules.
Twitter defended a recent decision not to suspend Jones on account he did not break any company rules. That caused a tremendous online backlash, especially since Facebook, Apple, YouTube, and Spotify suspended Jones for using hate speech.
Twitter says Jones tweeted a link to a video calling for supporters to get their "battle rifles" ready against media and others. That violates Twitter's rules against inciting violence.
Twitter suspends account of Alex Jones for 'inciting violence'
