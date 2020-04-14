Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Dozens gather at San Francisco's Dolores Park amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Enjoy the nice weather, not social gathering. Neighbors worry that message may not be getting through to some people congregating outdoors in San Francisco. The warm weather drew dozens of people to Dolores Park this week.

"No cops anywhere. So scary," said Scott Dobroski. "So many people... 5:30 pm PT."

New video shows dozens gathering at Dolores Park Monday despite shelter-in-place orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Temperatures in the 70s in San Francisco Tuesday could draw even more people outdoors.

California and San Francisco issued shelter-in-place orders last month, allowing people to go outside to exercise, as long as they maintain 6 feet of social distance.

In a tweet, over the weekend, San Francisco police said its cadets are "reminding community members of park closures and social distancing guidelines! Remember, stay home and save lives!"

Nearly 40 million Californians are required to stay home and limit social interaction, except for essential activities, until further notice, thanks to an order announced March 19, by Gov. Gavin Newsom.



