Coronavirus impact: Citations for violating social distancing orders set to increase in San Francisco, official says

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "We want to educate, we don't want to enforce," said San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin. "95% of San Franciscans are getting that. To the other 5%, don't ruin it for everybody else who's doing the right thing,"

According to SFPD, two individuals have been cited during this shelter-in-place order. One on March 23 and a second on April 2.

Supervisor Peskin says those citations are set to increase.

"We're going to start stepping that up like nobody's business. But we don't want to enforce we want everyone to stay healthy. This is a town that is tolerant, a town that is accepting," said Peskin.

A viewer who preferred to remain anonymous sent photos to ABC7 news concerned about a lack of social distancing at the Inner Richmond farmers market in San Francisco this morning.

After viewing the photos Peskin responded, "Farmers markets are essential businesses. How they are run is critically important."
Peskin pleaded for San Franciscans to keep their distance while shopping.

In the Ferry Building, coffee business Proyecto Diaz has made it a priority to inform their customers and protect their employees.

"Every once in a while there's a person who doesn't understand which is why we placed the sneeze bar. But 99% of people do get it and are practicing completely," said Fernando Diaz, Proyecto Diaz's Owner.

Some farmer's market businesses are pre-packing their produces to avoid contact. Their biggest concern is the potential of a lack of social distancing affecting their business.
"We wouldn't have known that this would be our main sources of income come April. Right now it is the main source of income. If it wasn't for the farmers market we wouldn't be able to pay our rent," said Hannah Love-Diaz, Proyecto Diaz owner.

Governments around the country are looking at ways to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. One way is to institute a shelter-in-place-order. But what does that mean and how does it work? We broke it down for you.



