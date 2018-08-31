WHAT REALLY MATTERS

What Really Matters: The Backbone of America

EMBED </>More Videos

In his weekly, on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley on beaches, burgers, and the reason we have Monday off.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In his weekly, on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley on beaches, burgers, and the reason we have Monday off.

We hear all the time about the productivity of the American worker, and it's true.

The men and women who go to work every single day in every kind of job are doing something far beyond supporting only their families, they are making our country strong. Education and hard work can not only move an individual forward, it moves the nation forward in meaningful and lasting ways.

That is something very powerful indeed to celebrate on Monday.
For more What Really Matters segments from Dan Ashley, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylabor daywhat really mattersholidayemploymentSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT REALLY MATTERS
What Really Matters: A Life Well Lived
What Really Matters: Swimming in Chemical Soup
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
What Really Matters: The Terrifying 'New Normal'
More what really matters
SOCIETY
Should Marin County's Dixie School District change its name?
Texas gym tells woman she can't wear anti-Trump shirts
Police brutality protest blocks traffic in front of San Francisco's Hall of Justice
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
More Society
Top Stories
SF freshman facing 8 felony charges for bringing gun to school, discharging it
Package thieves use scary new tactic to access Bay Area homes
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Funeral for Sen. John McCain
VIDEO: Muni scuffle sparks outrage on social media
Oakland A's players bring ballpark vibe to recovering kids
Soon-Shiong's Verity Health System files for bankruptcy
VIDEO: Best moments from Aretha Franklin's funeral
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays Oakland flight
Show More
VIDEO: Rash of grab-and-run thefts plague California Apple stores
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey Symphony, Burke Williams Spa
ABC7 Stars: Tenderloin community organizer leads 'Safe Passage' for kids
'Searching' director talks San Jose roots, challenges of creating digital thriller
Fewer police on BART trains as mandatory overtime ends
More News