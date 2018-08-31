What Really Matters: The Backbone of America

In his weekly, on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley on beaches, burgers, and the reason we have Monday off.We hear all the time about the productivity of the American worker, and it's true.The men and women who go to work every single day in every kind of job are doing something far beyond supporting only their families, they are making our country strong. Education and hard work can not only move an individual forward, it moves the nation forward in meaningful and lasting ways.That is something very powerful indeed to celebrate on Monday.