135-acre brush fire in Solano County now 75% contained; evacuations lifted

CAL FIRE tweeted out Sunday that the 135-acre blaze is now 75% contained and all evacuations have been lifted.
However, officials warn that crews are still strengthening containment lines and putting out any hot spots.
The fire began in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, just south of state Highway 128 and west of Interstate 505.
