135-acre brush fire in Solano County now 75% contained; evacuations lifted

#QuailFire – UPDATE - Fire is approximately 135 acres, and 75% contained. Evacuations have been lifted. Firefighters will remain in the area throughout the day and evening strengthening containment lines and putting out hot spots.

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are making progress in battling the Quail Fire in Solano County that began Saturday afternoon in hilly terrain west of Winters and northwest of Vacaville.CAL FIRE tweeted out Sunday that the 135-acre blaze is now 75% contained and all evacuations have been lifted.However, officials warn that crews are still strengthening containment lines and putting out any hot spots.The fire began in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, just south of state Highway 128 and west of Interstate 505.