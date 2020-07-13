Reopening California

Sonoma County shuts down indoor dining, bars, entertainment centers after being added on COVID-19 watch list

By
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Restaurants in Sonoma County are adjusting now that the county has tightened restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.

"I am disappointed. I have 16 employees and I'm having to cut everybody back. It's going to be hard on everyone," said Diana Madura, owner of Jeffrey's Hillside Café in Santa Rosa.

She turned three parking spaces into dining areas Monday morning as her indoor dining room sat empty. She says this will cut down her business by 60%.

"Sonoma County, we rely on tourism. And all the events that happen in the summer months that get us through the winter are not happening. The motels are suffering, the wedding people are suffering, all of us. It hits so many people," Madura said.

RELATED: Sonoma County braces for renewed coronavirus shut-downs after being added to state watch list

Some of her diners said they would have rather been inside, but they are adapting.

"That would be preferable, but one has to make adjustments in life for the greater good," said Peter Dorn-Ravlin of Fort Bragg.

"It is what it is. It's good that they are open at all- and I get to have pancakes, which is nice,' he said.

Restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms can no longer have customers inside. Movie theaters and bars must close again.

County officials hope these new restrictions will motivate residents to do what they can to flatten the curve.

RELATED: Sonoma County restaurants packed as other businesses still waiting to reopen

Cynthia Wall, who was visiting from Mendocino County, said the constant changes can get confusing.

"We want to go to a mall or Costco to pick up a few things we can't get locally and it's hard to know right away until we go there and see a closed sign," she said.

Shopping inside stores is still allowed.

"Everyone is making it up as they go. But they're doing the best they can here locally, I absolutely trust that," Wall said.

Madura said she also understands that steps must be taken to protect public health.

RELATED: Coronavirus watch list: 31 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

"I think it's the right move. I think probably more things should be shut down because our numbers are not good," Madura said.

These closures will be in place for the rest of the month. As of right now they are set to expire August 2.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysonomacoronavirus californiabusinesssonoma countyrestaurantsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
LIVE: Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
Gyms, salons, tattoo parlors reopen in Santa Clara Co.
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
More than half of CA counties now on watch list
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
SF officials share dire COVID-19 projection for hospitalizations
Gyms, salons, tattoo parlors reopen in Santa Clara Co.
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
JetBlue extends empty middle seat policy through Labor Day weekend
Trump to make some details about soldier's death public
Show More
More than half of CA counties now on watch list
COVID-19 updates: Newsom orders new closures statewide
Adorable 4-year-old has epic rant over COVID-19 lockdown
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Dr. Fauci discusses COVID-19 crisis at Stanford event
More TOP STORIES News