Sonoma County shuts down indoor dining, bars, entertainment centers after being added on COVID-19 watch list

"I am disappointed. I have 16 employees and I'm having to cut everybody back. It's going to be hard on everyone," said Diana Madura, owner of Jeffrey's Hillside Café in Santa Rosa.
She turned three parking spaces into dining areas Monday morning as her indoor dining room sat empty. She says this will cut down her business by 60%.
"Sonoma County, we rely on tourism. And all the events that happen in the summer months that get us through the winter are not happening. The motels are suffering, the wedding people are suffering, all of us. It hits so many people," Madura said.
Some of her diners said they would have rather been inside, but they are adapting.
"That would be preferable, but one has to make adjustments in life for the greater good," said Peter Dorn-Ravlin of Fort Bragg.
"It is what it is. It's good that they are open at all- and I get to have pancakes, which is nice,' he said.
Restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms can no longer have customers inside. Movie theaters and bars must close again.
County officials hope these new restrictions will motivate residents to do what they can to flatten the curve.
Cynthia Wall, who was visiting from Mendocino County, said the constant changes can get confusing.
"We want to go to a mall or Costco to pick up a few things we can't get locally and it's hard to know right away until we go there and see a closed sign," she said.
Shopping inside stores is still allowed.
"Everyone is making it up as they go. But they're doing the best they can here locally, I absolutely trust that," Wall said.
Madura said she also understands that steps must be taken to protect public health.
"I think it's the right move. I think probably more things should be shut down because our numbers are not good," Madura said.
These closures will be in place for the rest of the month. As of right now they are set to expire August 2.
