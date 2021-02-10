Coronavirus California

California's 1st cases of South African COVID-19 variant confirmed in Bay Area, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO -- Genomics researchers at Stanford University have confirmed California's first two cases of the South African coronavirus variant in Alameda and Santa Clara counties, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

VIDEO: Could COVID-19 variants alter vaccine effectiveness? Doctor Patel weighs in

The 501Y.V2 variant is one of several recent mutations of the virus, most of which involve changes to its spike protein -- the part of the virus that enables it to enter human cells -- that may make it more contagious and slightly more resistant to vaccines.
"The issue of mutations is top of mind, not only here in the state of California, across this nation, but increasingly around the globe," Newsom said Wednesday during a briefing in Fresno County.

RELATED: How can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county

The state has also confirmed 159 cases of the COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and 1,203 cases of the two variants that originated on the West Coast, according to Newsom.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomsanta clara countyalameda countybay areacoronavirus californiasouth africacoronavirusu.s. & worldresearchcovid 19
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Californians face more delays in getting unemployment benefits
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, Governor met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
COVID-19 live updates: 2 cases of South African variant found in Bay Area
Teens coming up with solutions for volunteering during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in SF carjacking, kidnapping of 2 children
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Richmond Chevron refinery spill dumped 600 gallons of oil into SF Bay, official says
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, Governor met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Actors address violent crimes against Asian Americans
Elementary school students return to class in Danville
Show More
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
COVID-19 live updates: 2 cases of South African variant found in Bay Area
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
8-year-old girl using music to raise $10k for charity
SF School Board votes to end merit-based admission at Lowell HS
More TOP STORIES News