Disney's new child-sized robot can rollerblade, somersault

The robot made its debut by climbing out of a box, rollerblading across the stage and doing stunts like somersaults.

AUSTIN, Texas -- Disney took center stage at South by Southwest Friday with the unveiling of a new prototype robot showcased publicly for the first time.

The robot made its debut by climbing out of a box, rollerblading across the stage and doing stunts like somersaults.

The robot resembles Judy Hopps from the movie "Zootopia." It's believed the prototype will debut in Shanghai Disney, where a Zootopia-themed land is currently under construction.

The audience got to see the robot during a presentation led by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro.

Disney is the parent company of this station.