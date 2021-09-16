Caldor Fire

Tahoe community gives heroes' send-off to firefighters in Caldor Fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Tahoe community gives heroes' send-off to firefighters

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of residents gathered in South Lake Tahoe to say thank you and goodbye to all the firefighters who helped save the city.

It comes after the Caldor Fire forced evacuations and burned dangerously close to the town.

On Wednesday, people took photos with the firefighters who are leaving town to return home.

CAL FIRE says the firefighters were very surprised and thankful.

The Caldor Fire has burned 219,267 acres and is now 71% contained.

TAKE ACTION: How to help Tahoe communities


For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylake tahoecalifornia wildfireslake tahoesocietycaldor firewildfirecal firephotofirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALDOR FIRE
South Lake Tahoe fire evacuees victimized by thieves in SF
Airbnb refuses to refund those with Tahoe rentals despite fires
Tahoe evacuees use home security cameras to monitor Caldor Fire
Air Quality Advisory extended through Monday for Bay Area
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Coast Guard boards ship in Oakland at center of SoCal oil spill
Disney-inspired Halloween decor draws visitors
More TOP STORIES News