Tahoe community gives heroes' send-off to firefighters in Caldor Fire

It comes after the Caldor Fire forced evacuations and burned dangerously close to the town.
On Wednesday, people took photos with the firefighters who are leaving town to return home.
CAL FIRE says the firefighters were very surprised and thankful.
The Caldor Fire has burned 219,267 acres and is now 71% contained.
TAKE ACTION: How to help Tahoe communities
