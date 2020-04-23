Hey Larry, Call My Play! Carter and Austin make a splash on the Delta

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" reel in victory on the Delta.
They cast the line and it feels like a big one!
Wait, wait. False alarm.
Take two. We've got a bite! Something took the bait!
There's some jaws on the end of this one ladies and gentleman.
But Carter muscles it in, and oh my, we're going to need a bigger boat.
It's a six and a half pound large-mouth bass!
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
Aloha is goodbye!
