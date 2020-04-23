With Authority Podcast

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Carter and Austin make a splash on the Delta

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" reel in victory on the Delta.

They cast the line and it feels like a big one!

Wait, wait. False alarm.

Take two. We've got a bite! Something took the bait!

There's some jaws on the end of this one ladies and gentleman.

But Carter muscles it in, and oh my, we're going to need a bigger boat.

It's a six and a half pound large-mouth bass!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

