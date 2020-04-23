Hey Larry, Call My Play! Carter and Austin make a splash on the Delta

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofreel in victory on the Delta.They cast the line and it feels like a big one!Wait, wait. False alarm.Take two. We've got a bite! Something took the bait!There's some jaws on the end of this one ladies and gentleman.But Carter muscles it in, and oh my, we're going to need a bigger boat.It's a six and a half pound large-mouth bass!See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #ABC7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!