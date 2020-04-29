Hey Larry, Call My Play! Archibald the French bulldog's got chops, and hops!

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofArchibald the 3-year-old blue brindle French bulldog is king of the tether ball courts in San Mateo.Those are some big hops for some little legs!He's attacking the ball like it's a juicy pork chop.He also loves to play soccer, but why do so much running when you can jump like this?Impressive!It's Archibald 1, tether ball 0.See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!