Hey Larry, Call My Play! Families who throw axes together stay together

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofdon't mess with the Lubbs family!Throughout the coronavirus quarantine they've taken up a hard core hobby... axe throwing!Scott Lubbs is a San Jose high school physics teacher, who is always looking for fun demonstrations for his students.In this case, that means a little outdoor "axercise."He built the wooden wall himself, and now the whole family is in on the fun.Scott uses the long axe... bulls eye!His wife Amanda's tool of choice - a hatchet. And she makes it look easy.Daughter Vera and son Jack are also developing a mean throw.The moral of the story? Families who throw together, stay together!See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!