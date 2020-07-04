Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Makaio gets dunking lessons from NBA's Nate Robinson

By
UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Makaio gets his dunk on with an 11-year NBA veteran.

There's nothing better than learning from a pro - and that's exactly what Makaio Mims got to experience with 3-time NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson.

Looks like the lessons are paying off.

Check out that windmill!

17-year-old Makaio is getting ready for his senior year at Logan High in Union City.

With dunks like these he's sure to make his mark.

This kid can ball!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

Aloha is goodbye!

