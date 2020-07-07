Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! 10-year-old quarterback Braden Chew can't miss

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" 10-year-old quarterback Braden Chew is a touchdown machine.

He plays for the Longhorns in ultimate flag football, and his scoring abilities are definitely ultimate.

Braden's got poise in the pocket as he scans the field.

He launches it down the sideline... and he's got his man for the touchdown!

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Chase Soliz takes it to the house with blazing speed

But he's not done. Corner of the endzone, it's another touchdown!

Can he complete the hat trick?

Yes he can! He zips a spiral between the defenders for yet another score.

Very Brady-esque, Braden.
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #ABC7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

